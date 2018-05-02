Swords used in Shrivas murder, Santro car seized by cops

3 cars belonging to absconding mastermind Ranjit Safelkar also seized



Nagpur: In a significant breakthrough, the Crime Branch of city police has seized two swords used in the murder of Manish Shrivas, a dreaded goon from Motibag area. The cops have also seized the Santro car in which the chopped body of Shrivas was transported and dumped in a forest near Kurai Ghat. The goon was murdered nine years ago but the case was cracked by the Crime Branch by nabbing three notorious criminals recently.

In another major success, cops have also seized three other cars and a moped belonging to the mastermind Ranjit Safelkar who is absconding and dodging his arrest in the case. Apart from the Santro car, police have laid hands on a Scorpio car worth Rs 12 lakh, a Fortuner car worth Rs 35 lakh, Hyundai Xcent car worth Rs 6 lakh and an Activa moped worth Rs 50,000. The seized vehicles belonged to Safelkar who has gone absconding and is being hunted by cops in the murder case.

All the seizures were made based on confessional statements recorded by one of the three arrested accused named Kalu Hatey.

It is pertinent to recall that after nine year, the Crime Branch cracked the mystery behind the murder of Manish Shrivas. Three hard-core criminals named Sharad alias Kalu Narayan Hatey, Bharat Hatey and Hemant Gorkha were arrested in this connection.

Addressing media on Saturday, the Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar had informed that Crime Branch arrested the three accused goons.The mastermind Ranjit Safelkar and Chhotu Bagde, Isak Maske and a few others also were involved in the sensational murder case. The City Police Chief further said that the probe revealed that accused Chhotu Bagde had taken Shrivas on the pretext of introducing him to a young woman on March 4, 2012. He was taken to a house situated in the fields near Pawangaon (Dhargaon) on Kamptee-Kalamna Road where the woman along with Safelkar, Hatey brothers, Bagde, Maske, Gorkha and others were sitting. The accused killed Shrivas with sharp-edged weapons and brought the body to another house at Kamptee in a Santro car. They then chopped the body into several small pieces and stuffed them in gunny bags. The accused then dumped the bags in a nearby forest. Before leaving his Gaddigodam residence, Shrivas had told his mother that he was going with his partners in the real estate business.

On March 13, 2012, Diwakar Kottulwar, Ashish Kottulwar and their accomplices killed another goon Montu Bhullar in MIDC area. Accused Bagde and Maske allegedly told Shrivas’ family that he was absconding after killing Montu Bhullar. For three years, Shrivas’ family did not lodge any complaint as he too was involved in two murder cases. On March 16, 2016, Shrivas’ wife Savitri approached Panchpaoli Police who registered a case of kidnapping.

Police further said that recently, Crime Branch had nabbed Hatey brothers from Ajmer for their alleged involvement in architect Eknath Nimgade murder case. During their custodial interrogation, they confessed to killing Shrivas with other accused. Shrivas allegedly had taken ‘Supari’ to eliminate Safelkar. When Safelkar came to know about it, he and his accomplices decided to kill him.



