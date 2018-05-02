Tormenting summer ahead as mercury crosses 40 deg mark in March itself

Nagpur: Hinting at a torturous and unbearable summer ahead, the mercury crossed the 40 degrees Celsius-mark in Nagpur in March end itself which is the highest maximum temperature of the city this summer so far. If the scorch is being felt in March itself, one could imagine what lies ahead in the notorious Nagpur summer.

Though some cyclonic circulations brought clouds and rains in Vidarbha last week, Nagpurian are bracing for a scorching summer ahead. The air coolers and air conditioners are already in place. The traditional cooling measures are also being taken to deal with the sweaty and uncomfortable days and nights as well.

With the ongoing lockdown restrictions, people are also avoiding venturing out without work due increasing temperature. Chandrapur was the hottest place in Vidarbha on Sunday with 42.4 degrees Celsius while Bramhapuri was 41.8 degrees Celsius. Akola (41.5 degrees Celsius) and Yavatmal (41.2 degrees Celsius) also crossed the 41 degrees mark on Sunday.

The Weather man has predicted no respite from the heat in the coming days. Nagpur recorded 40.2 degree Celsius while Amravati (40.2 degree Celsius), Gadchiroli (40.0 degree Celsius) and Wardha (40.6 degree Celsius) also touched the 40 degree Celsius mark on Sunday. Buldana, Gondia and Washim remained below 40 degrees.

In sum, this summer is going to be abnormally warm and sweaty.



