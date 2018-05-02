Two booked for molestation

Nagpur: Two men were booked by Bhivapur police for molesting a woman following a police complaint lodged by her husband with police.

The accused have been identified as Shankar Gopal Hiwse (55) and Vaibhav Shankar Hiwse (22), both residents of Mandwa, Bhivapur.

According to police, the accused molested the woman during a quarrel that erupted after her husband lodged a complaint against the accused with police over some issue.

An offence under Sections 354 (a), 326, 504 and 506 of IPC was registered by Bhivapur police