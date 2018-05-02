Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Sat, Mar 20th, 2021

    Two booked for molestation

    Nagpur: Two men were booked by Bhivapur police for molesting a woman following a police complaint lodged by her husband with police.

    The accused have been identified as Shankar Gopal Hiwse (55) and Vaibhav Shankar Hiwse (22), both residents of Mandwa, Bhivapur.

    According to police, the accused molested the woman during a quarrel that erupted after her husband lodged a complaint against the accused with police over some issue.

    An offence under Sections 354 (a), 326, 504 and 506 of IPC was registered by Bhivapur police

    Trending In Nagpur
    Man arrested for raping girl with marriage promise
    Man arrested for raping girl with marriage promise
    Two booked for molestation
    Two booked for molestation
    Couple booked for duping man in fake land deal
    Couple booked for duping man in fake land deal
    Man booked for raping teenage girl
    Man booked for raping teenage girl
    Biodiversity conservation is necessary to obtain sustainable benefit for future generation : H.R. Bakhru
    Biodiversity conservation is necessary to obtain sustainable benefit for future generation : H.R. Bakhru
    बिजली कनेक्शन काटने पर कलेक्टरेट तक उपभोक्ताओं का मोर्चा निकालेंगे: आप
    बिजली कनेक्शन काटने पर कलेक्टरेट तक उपभोक्ताओं का मोर्चा निकालेंगे: आप
    सदर व पाचपावली येथे ‘कोव्हिड केअर सेंटर’ तातडीने सुरू करा
    सदर व पाचपावली येथे ‘कोव्हिड केअर सेंटर’ तातडीने सुरू करा
    ठाकरे यांनी केली दुर्गानगर कोरोना चाचणी केन्द्राची पाहणी
    ठाकरे यांनी केली दुर्गानगर कोरोना चाचणी केन्द्राची पाहणी
    ऑनलाईन नोंदणी करणा-यांसाठी लसीकरण केंद्रावर वेगळी रांग
    ऑनलाईन नोंदणी करणा-यांसाठी लसीकरण केंद्रावर वेगळी रांग
    गुरुवारी १८ प्रतिष्ठानांवर उपद्रव शोध पथकाची कारवाई
    गुरुवारी १८ प्रतिष्ठानांवर उपद्रव शोध पथकाची कारवाई
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145