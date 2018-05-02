BJP manfiesto for WB to be released tomorrow

The Bharatiya Janata Party is set to unveil its manifesto for West Bengal polls tomorrow and is likely to promise to turn around the “corruption-ridden” state through transparent governance aimed at rebranding the state as an investment destination.

The party’s ‘shankhnad’ for elections through its manifesto may have suggestions such as developing international borders to boost markets, promoting vocal for local, revival of industries, reconciling land acquisition policy with the interest of farmers, increasing farmers’ income through technology and other models of farming, boosting jute and tea industry, reviving shelved projects and modernisation of police.

In the backdrop of past agitations at Nandigram and Singur, the BJP manifesto is likely to have a promise of doing away with “anti-industry policy of past 34 years of Left Front rule and 10 years of Trinamool Congress rule”.