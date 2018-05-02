Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Sat, Mar 20th, 2021

    Couple booked for duping man in fake land deal

    Nagpur: Hingna police have booked a couple for duping a man by fraudulently executing a saledeed of a residential plot in own name.The accused are identified as Pravin Vishwanath Ramteke (44) and Pradhnya Pravin Ramteke.

    According to police, complainant Pankaj Dhnyaneshwar Mandape (38), a resident of Rahul Nagar, Navjeevan colony,Wardha Road, had mortgaged his plot to Pravin Ramteke in July 2017. Ramteke allegedly executed a sale-deed of the plot in the name of his wife Pradhnya Ramteke and duped Mandape.

    An offence under Sections 420, 467, 468, 471 and 34 of Indian Penal Code was registered by Hingna police. Further investigation is on.

    Trending In Nagpur
    Couple booked for duping man in fake land deal
    Couple booked for duping man in fake land deal
    Man booked for raping teenage girl
    Man booked for raping teenage girl
    Biodiversity conservation is necessary to obtain sustainable benefit for future generation : H.R. Bakhru
    Biodiversity conservation is necessary to obtain sustainable benefit for future generation : H.R. Bakhru
    बिजली कनेक्शन काटने पर कलेक्टरेट तक उपभोक्ताओं का मोर्चा निकालेंगे: आप
    बिजली कनेक्शन काटने पर कलेक्टरेट तक उपभोक्ताओं का मोर्चा निकालेंगे: आप
    सदर व पाचपावली येथे ‘कोव्हिड केअर सेंटर’ तातडीने सुरू करा
    सदर व पाचपावली येथे ‘कोव्हिड केअर सेंटर’ तातडीने सुरू करा
    ठाकरे यांनी केली दुर्गानगर कोरोना चाचणी केन्द्राची पाहणी
    ठाकरे यांनी केली दुर्गानगर कोरोना चाचणी केन्द्राची पाहणी
    ऑनलाईन नोंदणी करणा-यांसाठी लसीकरण केंद्रावर वेगळी रांग
    ऑनलाईन नोंदणी करणा-यांसाठी लसीकरण केंद्रावर वेगळी रांग
    गुरुवारी १८ प्रतिष्ठानांवर उपद्रव शोध पथकाची कारवाई
    गुरुवारी १८ प्रतिष्ठानांवर उपद्रव शोध पथकाची कारवाई
    लसीकरणासाठी मनपा तर्फे नागरिकांना मोबाईलवर संदेश
    लसीकरणासाठी मनपा तर्फे नागरिकांना मोबाईलवर संदेश
    दोन दिव्यांग खेळाडूंना स्पर्धेसाठी मनपा तर्फे आर्थिक सहाय्य महापौरांचा पुढाकार
    दोन दिव्यांग खेळाडूंना स्पर्धेसाठी मनपा तर्फे आर्थिक सहाय्य महापौरांचा पुढाकार
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145