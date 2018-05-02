Couple booked for duping man in fake land deal

Nagpur: Hingna police have booked a couple for duping a man by fraudulently executing a saledeed of a residential plot in own name.The accused are identified as Pravin Vishwanath Ramteke (44) and Pradhnya Pravin Ramteke.

According to police, complainant Pankaj Dhnyaneshwar Mandape (38), a resident of Rahul Nagar, Navjeevan colony,Wardha Road, had mortgaged his plot to Pravin Ramteke in July 2017. Ramteke allegedly executed a sale-deed of the plot in the name of his wife Pradhnya Ramteke and duped Mandape.

An offence under Sections 420, 467, 468, 471 and 34 of Indian Penal Code was registered by Hingna police. Further investigation is on.