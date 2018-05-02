Two booked for duping man of Rs 93 k in fake vehicle deal

Nagpur: Gittikhadan police have booked two persons for allegedly duping a man to the tune of Rs 93,000/- on the pretext of selling a Bolero Jeep to him.

The accused have been identified as Vikas Patel and Shamsingh. According to complainant Chirajiv Hiralal Motghare (28), a resident of Hajari Pahad, Krishna Nagar, he fixed the deal of Bolero jeep with the accused on September 31 and gave Rs 93,788/- as advance.

When the complainant asked for delivery, the accused started giving excuses to him. After realising the fraud, Motghare approached the police and lodged a complaint.

An offence under Sections 419 and 420 of Indian Penal Code read with Section 66 (d) of Information Technology Act was registered at Gittikhadan Police Station.