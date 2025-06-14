Two booked for cheating Bank of Baroda in gold loan scam in Nagpur

Advertisement



Nagpur: Lakadganj police in Nagpur have registered a case of cheating against two individuals for allegedly duping a nationalized bank of over Rs 5.44 lakh by securing a loan against fake gold ornaments.

According to the complaint filed by Prakash Durlabhji Malviya (37), a Manager at Bank of Baroda, Telephone Exchange Chowk, Wardhaman Nagar, Nagpur, the incident occurred between October 20 and 22, 2021.

Gold Rate 13 June 2025 Gold 24 KT 99,400 /- Gold 22 KT 92,400 /- Silver/Kg 1,07,100/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Accused Sunil Sudhir Maske (33), a resident of Welcome Society, Nara, Jaripatka, conspired with Abhishek Prakash Bharne (42) of Plot No. 219, Suryanagar, Kalamna, to secure a loan. Maske applied for a gold loan using eight gold bangles, which Bharne falsely certified as 24-carat pure gold on a letterhead of Rohini Jewellers, claiming authenticity.

Based on this documentation, the bank sanctioned a loan of Rs 5,44,000. However, when no repayments were made, the bank had the ornaments re-evaluated, and it was discovered that the items were not genuine gold.

Advertisement

Advertisement