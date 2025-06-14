Elderly man found dead near Binzani College Ground, Sakkardara

Advertisement



Nagpur: An unidentified elderly man was found unconscious near Binzani College, Hanuman Mandir, Cricket Ground in the Sakkardara area of Nagpur and later declared dead at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

The man, aged approximately 60 to 65 years, is described as dark-complexioned, bald, 5 feet 6 inches tall, with white beard and mustache. Locals spotted him unconscious around 7 pm and informed the authorities.

He was immediately rushed to the hospital by police, where doctors declared him brought dead.

A complaint was lodged by Manoj Shankarrao Bavne (40), a resident of Diamond Nagar, Nandanvan. Sakkardara Police have registered a case of accidental death. Sub-Inspector Bhongade is carrying out further investigation to identify the deceased and determine the cause of death.

