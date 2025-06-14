Karan Kothari Launches Flagship Business Park in Nagpur

Advertisement



Nagpur: Nagpur is set to witness a major milestone in its commercial growth journey with the grand launch of Karan Kothari Business Park, Central India’s first commercial greenfield project. The much-anticipated launch will take place on Sunday, 15th June 2025, from 10:00 AM onwards, at the project site near Automotive Square, Kamptee Road. Developed by the trusted Karan Kothari Group, renowned for over five decades of excellence, transparency, and customer trust, this business park marks a bold step into the future of workspace innovation.

Centrally located just 7 minutes from LIC Square via the flyover, the business park offers unparalleled accessibility. Its strategic location near Automotive sq. Metro Station ensures direct connectivity to key city hubs, while proximity to highways, MIHAN, metro corridors, and expressways positions it at the epicentre of Nagpur’s infrastructure boom. As part of the Smart City and urban renewal vision, this development aligns perfectly with the city’s evolving identity as a modern business hub. The project also provides special benefits for Udhyam-registered MSMEs, promoting inclusive growth.

Phase 1 of Karan Kothari Business Park, featuring 6 magnificent buildings and 124 independent G+3 multi-level shops., it includes parking space for over 3,000 cars and 10,000 two-wheelers, ensuring comfort and convenience for all. Amenities such as a food court, game zone, dedicated exhibition centre, skill development centre, and free shuttle service further enhance the space, making it a true one-stop business ecosystem.

The launch ceremony will be graced by Shri Nitinji Gadkari, Hon’ble Minister for Road Transport & Highways, as Chief Guest. Guests of Honour include Shri Chandrashekharji Bawankule, Minister of Revenue and Guardian Minister of Nagpur & Amravati; Shri Ajayji Sancheti, Former Rajya Sabha Member; and Shri Nitinji Raut, Member of Maharashtra Assembly. The event will also feature motivational sessions by two eminent business coaches — Dr. Ujjwal Patni at 2:00 PM, and Shri Ajay Ajmera at 4:00 PM, known as the “Textile King of Surat.”

This business park offers ready possession units with bookings now open on a first-come, first-serve basis. Backed by financial support from leading institutions like HDFC, ICICI, Union Bank, and Punjab National Bank, buyers can avail easy financing options as upto 90% finance available. Also there is special offer for MSME registered companies as upto 85% subsidy is available under MSME. Designed to support diverse industries, Karan Kothari Business Park is not just real estate—it is a platform for long-term growth and success.

This launch marks a significant diversification by Karan Kothari Jewellers Pvt. Ltd., a name synonymous with craftsmanship and integrity for over twelve decades. With roots in Rajasthan, Kolkata, and Mumbai’s jewellery traditions, the group now expands into real estate with a vision to shape the future of business in Central India.

