Two bikers killed in separate road mishaps in Nagpur

Nagpur: Two motorcyclists were killed in separate road accidents in Gittikhadan and Beltarodi police station areas in Nagpur

In the first incident, a youth died of head injuries after his speeding motorcycle hit an electric pole near WCL Quarters in Gittikhadan Police Station area on Sunday night. His friend riding pillion on his vehicle sustained serious injuries.

The deceased, Narendra Rammurty Naidu (23) was a resident of Gupta Chowk, Surendragad. Akshay Mahendra Gajbhiye (26), also a resident of Surendragad, sustained serious injuries. Narendra and Akshay were going towards WCL Headquarters from TV Tower Square on a Bajaj Pulsar motorcycle (MH-31/FV-3988) around 10.30 pm. Narendra, who was riding the bike at a high speed, lost control of his vehicle and hit an electric pole on the roadside near WCL Quarters.

Both suffered serious injuries. They were rushed to Government Medical College & Hospital where Narendra succumbed to his head injuries. After recording the statement of injured Akshay, police registered a case under Sections 279,337, 338, 304(A) of the Indian Penal Code against the deceased.

A rashly-driven tipper truck knocked a motorcyclist dead near Narendra Nagar railway over-bridge on Ring Road in the small hours of Monday. The errant tipper driver fled the spot after the mishap.

The deceased, Deepak Shantaram Patil (25) was a resident of Plot No. 138, Mangalmurti Colony, Wanadongri, Hingna. Deepak was returning home on a Suzuki Gixxer motorcycle (MH-40/AK-5535) after dropping his friend around 1 am. A recklessly-driven tipper (MH40/AK-5535) hit him near Narendra Nagar railway over-bridge injuring him seriously. The tipper driver fled the spot.

Deepak was rushed to Government Medical College & Hospital but on the way, he succumbed to his injuries. Following a complaint lodged by Shivam Ashwinkumar Pande (24), a resident of CRPF Quarters (Type-III), Hingna, Beltarodi Police registered a case under Sections 279, 304(A) of the Indian Penal Code against the tipper driver.

