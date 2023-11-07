The Core Diwali Fellowship lights up Chattarpur Farms with tradition, celebration

Nagpur: The spirit of Diwali resonated through the air at Chattarpur Farms as the community came together for the much-anticipated ‘Core Diwali Fellowship’ event. Dressed in vibrant traditional attire, attendees immersed themselves in the festivities, creating an atmosphere of joy and camaraderie.

The event, meticulously organized at the picturesque Chattarpur Farms, provided a delightful fusion of cultural elements. From the moment attendees stepped through the gates, they were greeted with a visual feast of decorations that brought the essence of Diwali to life.

One of the highlights of the evening was the sumptuous array of traditional and delectable dishes that catered to every palate. The culinary journey offered a diverse range of flavours, reflecting the richness of Indian cuisine. As the night sky lit up with bursts of colour and light, the joyous sounds of crackers filled the air, adding an extra layer of merriment to the occasion.

Attendees, young and old alike, reveled in the tradition of lighting fireworks, creating a memorable spectacle. Adding to the festive spirit, live singing performances captivated the audience, infusing the atmosphere with a melodious charm. The musical interludes brought everyone together in a collective celebration of the occasion.

The Core Diwali Fellowship at Chattarpur Farms showcased the power of community, as individuals joined hands to create a memorable and enriching experience for all. It was a testament to the enduring spirit of Diwali, fostering bonds of friendship and unity. The event left a lasting impression on attendees, and conversations are already buzzing about next year’s festivities.

Nagpur Today lensman Bhavesh Mahalle brings you exclusive clicks from the vibrant night.

