Alexis celebrates its 7th Aniiversary with a 7km run

Nagpur :Alexis Multispeciality Hospital, a 200 bedded Multispeciality Hospital which started with its operations on 19th November 2016, is about to complete its 7 years of operation in Nagpur by being the partners in good health for more than 7 lac people so far and still counting. To celebrate the milestone and continue raising health awareness, Alexis Achievers Run, a 7km marathon by organised by Alexis hospital in partnership with 94.3 My FM. It witnessed an overwhelming response and celebrated a successful conclusion on the morning of November 5, 2023. The event aimed to promote a healthy lifestyle and encourage individuals to prioritize their well-being by participating in a 5km or 7km run.

Dr Amit Samarth, Ultra Cyclist, IronMan-Doctor flagged off the 7 km rum along with Mr FaizFaizan, Indian cricketer who plays for the Vidarbha cricket team flagging off the 5 km run whereas Mr Rajesh Jain, Plant Head at Jindal Steel flagging off the 2 km run.

Participants from all walks of life, including seasoned runners and newcomers to the world of marathons, came together to run for their health. The event created a sense of camaraderie and shared commitment to a healthier future.

Alexis Achievers, our runners enjoyed a picturesque route that took them through the beautiful streets of Nagpur, with the early morning sun casting a golden glow over the city. The Alexis Achievers Run was not just about physical fitness but also a celebration of community, perseverance, and determination.

Participation certificate was given to all participants along with medals to first, second and third prize winners in each category.

Dr Nilesh Agrawal, Director Administration at Alexis Hospital expresses hissatisfaction with the event’s success, stating, “We are delighted to see the overwhelming response from participants and the positive impact of the Alexis Achievers Run. It reflects the growing awareness of the importance of a healthy lifestyle. We are committed to organising such events in the future to encourage our community to prioritise their health.”

Reflecting on the hospital’s journey, Mrs.Zanubia Shams,Co-Chairperson, Zulekha Healthcare Group (UAE & India) shares, “Our mission has always been to bridge the gap between healthcare demand and supply. Nagpur, like many other Indian cities, faces unique healthcare challenges, and we are here to address them head-on. We believe in not just treating illnesses but in preventing them through education and awareness.”

The post-race festivities included an award ceremony, with medals and certificates presented to the top runners in different categories. The event also featured live music, delicious food stalls, and various health and fitness-related activities.

We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to all the participants, sponsors, volunteers, and supporters who made this event a grand success. Your enthusiasm and commitment to a healthier future are truly inspiring.

About Alexis Multispecialty Hospital – www.alexishospital.com

Alexis Multispecialty Hospital is an offering and initiative of the Zulekha Healthcare Group, UAE to help serve the entire Central India community by providing the highest quality of medical care across various disciplines. The hospital will have a team of renowned specialists and medical personnel supported by latest cutting-edge technology offering all-round care and comfort.

This state-of-the-art distinctive 200 bedded set up will offer end-to-end multispecialty services in the areas of Comprehensive Oncology Care & Radiotherapy, Cardiac Sciences, Neurosciences, Orthopedics, Critical Care, Minimal Invasive Surgery, Urology, Nephrology, Gastroenterology, Endocrinology, Gynecology, Pediatrics& Neonatology, Critical Care (CCU, ICU, NICU, SICU) & Internal Medicine, Joint Replacement & Arthroscopy, Trauma Services, Interventional Radiology & Preventive Medicines. To address the clinical requirement of Central India, Alexis Multispecialty Hospital will also have a Comprehensive Organ Transplant Unit.

