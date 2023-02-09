Two Bicycles stand inaugurated by Nagpur Municipal Commissioner- Nagpur Smart City initiative

Nagpur: With an intent to scale up and cycling transformation across the city Radhakrishnan B. Nagpur Municipal Commissioner released over the two Bicycle stands constructed by Nagpur Smart and Sustainable City Development Corporation Limited (NSSCDCL), at parking area of New Administrative Building of Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) on 9th February 2023.

Nagpur was chosen amongst the top 11 cities of the India under India Cycle 4 Change Challenge and Streets 4People challenge. As a part of second phase of the challenge Nagpur Smart City and NMC jointly focusing on the development of permanent cycling infrastructure and bicycle parking stands to foster a non -motorized transport system of city and thus Nagpur Smart City is in co-ordination with NMC is developing around 75 bicycle stands in the in pan city area.

Further, to make the project financially viable, NSSCDCL has proposed advertising display board alongside the cycle stands at specific locations. This will makes cycle stands more attractive and elegant.

Commissioner in his message to the citizens stated that walking and cycling opportunities are a key part of any sustainable transport and planning strategy, and provide an overall improvement of the quality of life. Further he stated that, these cycle stands shall develop in market places, school-college premises and Government offices. He requested citizens especially youth to come forward for the cycling.

Chief Executive Officer of Nagpur Smart City Shri Ajay Gulhane said, Nagpur Smart city is taking efforts to make Nagpur City clean, green and healthy. He further said, Cycling is the first step towards protecting environment as well as life of upcoming generation. The GM in charge of the environment division Dr. Pranita Umredkar stated that, although this is a very tiny start but undoubtedly this will encourage all of our citizens to cycle on the city’s streets without worrying about their bicycles being stolen.

NMC Officers Shri Mahesh Dhamecha, Chief Fire Officer Shri RajendraUchake, Shri VilinKhadse, RavindraBodile, Smart city officers Dr. SheelGhule, Rahul Pande, Dr Parag Armal ,Omprakash Lande, Ramesh Hotwani, were present.

