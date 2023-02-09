Icadians outperform in JEE Main 2023 phase – 1

Results for the first session of JEE Main 2023 (January Attempt) have just been released. Two ICADian crossed 99.9%, which is noteworthy.

Anuj Bhadbhade, the top student in ICAD, scored 100%ile in Physics and scored overall 99.9317168 percentile, while ICADian Vedant Pande scored 99.9085519 percentile.

7 students crossed prestigious 99.80 percentile. These are Anuj Bhadbhade (99.9317168ile), Vedant Pande (99.9085519ile), Atharva Phirke (99.8805274 %ile), Asif Hossain (99.8070919 %ile), Meet Patil (99.8420267 %ile), Aarya Kshirsagar (99.8362262%ile) and Pranav Rathi (99.8349462%ile).

21 ICADians have achieved 99 percentile or higher so far. 10 more ICADians are expected to cross prestigious 99 percentile in second phase.

In the first session of JEE-MAIN-2023, 50 ICADians scored 98%ile, 100+ ICADians scored 95%ile or above and 300+ ICADians are expected to qualify in JEE Main in first Phase. The final list is under compilation.

JEE Main is one of the toughest exams in our country and securing such a high percentile requires hard work and perseverance. Sarang Upganlawar – Director of ICAD quoted “It’s a fulfilling year indeed after two years of Covid stress. When students came back to offline classes their scores were pretty low. But, with the encouragement and hand holding of ICAD Faculty members they fell into proper routine of physical classes and gave the best possible result.

ICAD has a tried-and-true academic program, which is the cornerstone of all achievements, and adhering to the ideal program makes success easier and more certain.

