Two beggars attack man as he refused to give them money for tea

Nagpur: Two beggars attacked a 35-year-old man with knives when he refused to give them money. Tehsil Police nabbed one of the two assailants.

A resident of Sakkardara, near Sarwar Mosque, Ezaz Khan Samat Khan (35) was consuming ‘Kharra’ near Gandhi Mahaveer Commercial Company, Patni Bhavan, Gandhibagh around 3 am on Sunday. Two beggars came and requested him to share ‘Kharra.’ After Khan gave them ‘Kharra,’ they then demanded him money for tea. When he refused, they attacked him with knives inflicting injuries in his abdomen. After Khan raised an alarm, the two attackers ran away.

Tehsil Police, based on Khan’s complaint, registered a case under Sections 326, 504 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code against the assailants. Later, cops arrested one Raja Baba Zodape in this connection. Further investigations are underway.

