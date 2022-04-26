Covaxin cleared for 6-12 age group

Advertisement

DCGI grants emergency use authorisation to Corbevax for those aged 5-12, Covaxin for 6-12 age group. DCGI also grants emergency use authorisation to ZycovD (Zydus Cadila vaccine) for children above the age of 12 years.

India began vaccinating children in the 12-14 year age group against Covid-19 in March. They were administered Corbevax vaccine manufactured by Hyderabad-based Biological E. Now, ZycovD is also available to them.

