Leaders of different faiths come together to reimagine a better post Covid India for every child

Nagpur: World Vision India (WV India), a grassroots humanitarian organization organized a National Interfaith Consultation with religious leaders to discuss about the importance of child well-being and the issues that affect children.

Leaders drawn from different faith backgrounds, government officials and members of civil society organisations participated in the three-day consultation.

“We have a long history of working with faith-based organizations and faith leaders to improve the cause of children and families”, said Dr. Christopher Baskeran – Associate Director, Faith and Development, World Vision India.

He further added that, “The prominent role of religious leaders in ensuring the well-being of children is by advocating values such as peace, love and tolerance. The need to find an equilibrium between accesses to new channels of communication to promote children empowerment while building the nation in the post COVID era was discussed.

We believe that together, we can secure refreshed national commitments to safeguard the rights and well-being of the next generation- and beyond. Let us take advantage of this opportunity and put faith into action like never before”.

The three-day consultation held at Nagpur brought together 40 leaders from different faith backgrounds who have the potential to influence thinking, foster dialogue and set priorities for members of their communities.

Religious leaders discussed the need to reach out to the most remote and vulnerable areas with key messages on child health, child development, child protection and participation. The outcomes of the consultation will help World Vision India to develop the Core Project Model, which aims to promote the well-being of all children.

Speaking at the Closing Ceremony, Shri. Raju Devnath Parve, MLA- Umred Constituency, Maharastra said, “… to be filled in at the venue after his speech.”

Shri. Ravindra Balave, Deputy Commissioner, Nagpur Municipal Corporation congratulated World Vision India for its efforts and felicitated the faith leaders for their active participation in the three-day workshop.

World Vision India regularly engages various faith leaders in its humanitarian programming, to ensure programs are appropriately designed and implemented in the local communities.

World Vision India is a child- focused organisation working in 143 districts impacting around 26 lakh children and their families in over 6200 communities spread across 23 states and 3 union territories.

Since Oct 2021 to date, World Vision India has engaged with 1389 faith leaders across the country to help them address issues concerning children and the communities they live in.

