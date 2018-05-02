Two assaulted in separate cases at Hudkeshwar, Ganeshpeth

Nagpur: In two different cases of assaults reported under Hudkeshwar and Ganeshpeth police, a 23-year-old youth and a middle-age man were attacked over old disputes. While the youth was attacked by some miscreants following an old dispute, the middle-aged man was attacked with a sword to settle the old score on Monday night.

According to police sources, the complainant Shubham Bharat Ganvir (23), a resident of Dighori was having a conflict with accused Darshan Fukey. With the motive to teach Ganvir a lesson, Fukey, along with accused Kohinoor Ukey, Vishal and Aniket alias Anup Dhone intercepted him at around 9 pm. The accused first engaged in a verbal duel before attacking Ganvir with sharp edged weapons under Hudkeshwar police. Leaving him lying in the pool of blood they fled the spot. After some locals spotted Ganvir, they alerted the police control room.

Cops have booked the accused and started the probe.

In the second incident, a 52-year-old Chandrakant Sukarwar, resident of Gadikhana near Shukrawari Garden was attacked by one Shanu alias Shahnawaz Khan (19), a resident of same area on Monday night.

Sukarwar had filed a police complaint against Khan, furious over which Khan launched a murderous attack on him with swords. Leaving him with critical injuries, Khan then fled the spot. Following the complaint of Sukurwar’s wife, Ganeshpeth cops have booked accused Khan under relevant Sections of the IPC.