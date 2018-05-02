Two more policemen succumb to Covid-19 in Nagpur

Nagpur: Two more officials of city police, including a State Intelligence Department (SID) cop, succumbed to novel CoronaVirus (COVID-19) by Tuesday, taking the total toll of cops to four now.

It’s learnt the 53-year-old cop was admitted at a private hospital for the last few days. He was on a ventilator too but had been showing improvement in the last one day. The cop was also supposed to be discharged but passed away on Monday after his condition drastically deteriorated.

In another latest incident early on Tuesday, a head constable, known as an expert burglar in police band and was posted at headquarters, passed away after developing breathing difficulties. He was declared dead shortly after reaching the hospital.

Commissioner of Police, Dr. Bhushan Kumar Upadhyay, Joint Commissioner of Police, Dr. Nilesh Bharne and all the officials of Nagpur Police have regretted the demise of the cops and offered their condolences to their families.

So far, around 248 cops from city police and 174 of their family members have been tested positive. The two recent deaths have sent a shock wave in the force.

In Maharashtra, 139 cops had died till Monday and another 2,528 were active. As per the statewide data, around 13, 716 cops have tested positive so far.