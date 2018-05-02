The online games industry during the COVID 19 period

The COVID 19 period has witnessed the hit many industries have taken due to social distancing and widespread lockdowns. One that has bucked the trend and thrived through this time is the online games industry. Not being able to work, shop, or socialise has motivated many people to look for alternative avenues for entertainment. The internet remains the key gateway to the outside world and online games are at the forefront.

Video games saw a surge

The popularity of video games has been on the rise for years, yet the industry is witnessing a pronounced boom during the COVID 19 period. What has helped is that most employees are able to work from home remotely, which has minimised disruptions to development and release schedules. Several titles which have seen popularity spikes include:

Doom Eternal

Animal Crossings: New Horizons

Ring Fit Adventure

Plague INC

Pandemic

There have been some negative hits such as the cancellation of live events like E3 2020. This has impacted Indie developers who use these events for networking. Yet, on the whole, the video gaming industry has proven to be much more resilient than others affected by the virus.

Many new people turned to online gambling

Anther area that has seen a huge uptick in interest is online gambling. This has occurred across the board in just about every country surveyed. Fuelled by boredom, social isolation, or financial worries, many have turned to online casinos or bookmakers for relief. The most popular online gambling activities during COVID 19 include:

Table games such as poker or roulette

Live dealer games

Slots

While traditional sports betting has seen a decline due to the drop in events taking place, eSports has boomed. Whether the gambling’s increased popularity will continue after lockdowns ease remains to be seen.

Wrap up

It is clear that isolation during the pandemic has caused a significant proportion of people to turn to online games for entertainment. The key takeaways are that the COVID 19 lockdown has boosted participation in all forms of online gaming. We have seen engagement trends accelerate in video gaming, eSports, and online gambling. Will the extra interest remain when populations emerge from isolation? Possibly not, but for now, the boom is here to stay.