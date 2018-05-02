Two arrested in Navodaya Urban Co-operative Bank Scam

Nagpur: In a significant action against the sensational bank fraud, involving none other than former Congress MLA Ashok Dhawad, two managers of Navodaya Urban Co-operative Bank were arrested on Wednesday. The bench comprising Justice Patil directed five days custody of accused.

The two managers were presented in front of Justice Patil on Wednesday. Adv Nitin Telgote, who was representing government had sought 10 days custody of accused from the Court for further investigation and to detain other accused. However, following the intervening of defence lawyers, the bench comprising Justice Patil directed five days custody of accused.

Adv Nitin Telgote repressed government whereas Adv R B Gaikwad and Adv Deshraj represented accused.

PI Fulpagare is investigating Rs 38 crore 75 lakh scam case.