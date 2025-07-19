Two arrested for stealing temple donation box in Hingna, cash seized

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a swift operation, the Hingna Police Station team from Nagpur City arrested two men for stealing a donation box from a temple and recovered a total of Rs 21,048 in cash, including the donation box itself.

According to police, the incident took place between 9 am and 10 am on July 16, 2025, near Gajanan Maharaj Temple in Khamgaon-Deodi area under the jurisdiction of Hingna Police Station. A case has been registered under Section 305(D) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) in Crime No. 290/2025.

The arrested accused have been identified as Piyush Harishchandra Kawade (24), resident of Deodi Amgaon, Hingna Taluka, Nagpur and Chetan Ankush Kawale (21), also resident of Deodi Amgaon, Hingna Taluka, Nagpur.

Cops have seized property including one iron donation box worth Rs 700, cash amounting to Rs 20,348 from the box. Total value of seized material is Rs 21,048.

Based on intelligence input from an informer, both accused were traced and detained from the Sawangi Khadan area. During questioning, the stolen donation box and cash were recovered from their possession. The accused underwent medical examination and were formally arrested.

The operation was conducted under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 1, and Assistant Commissioner of Police, MIDC Division. The investigating team included Senior Police Inspector Jitendra Bobade, PSI Santosh Rathod, and police personnel Anil (6381) and Sanjeev (6381).

Further investigation is underway.