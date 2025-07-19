Serial vehicle lifters arrested in Nagpur, 29 cases solved

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a significant breakthrough, the Crime Branch Unit 3 of Nagpur Police has arrested two accused involved in a series of vehicle thefts across the city, successfully solving 29 cases and recovering 27 stolen two-wheelers worth approximately Rs 13.5 lakh.

The investigation began after a complaint was registered at Lakadganj Police Station on May 25, 2025, when Rajesh Raju Sutar (33), a resident of the Kachhi Visa Ground area near the NMC office, reported the theft of his Hero Splendor motorcycle (MH-49-BF-0423) valued at ₹20,000. The bike had been parked and locked near a public toilet beside Kachhi Visa Ground between 10:30 am and 4:30 pm when it was stolen by an unidentified individual. A case under Section 303(2) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita was registered against unknown persons.

During a parallel investigation, officers and personnel from Crime Branch Unit 3, through technical surveillance and reliable intelligence inputs, apprehended two suspects, Karan Prakash Jadhav (25) of Nayapura, Premnagar, Lodhipura, and Akash alias Goga Mukesh Verma (33) of Plot No. 3, Premnagar, Sainagar, Shantinagar, Nagpur. Upon interrogation, the duo confessed to stealing the aforementioned motorcycle.

Further questioning revealed their involvement in a spree of two-wheeler thefts across multiple police jurisdictions, including Lakadganj (3 cases), Tehsil (2), Shantinagar (3), Pachpaoli (5), Kotwali (2), Wathoda (2), Sakkardara (2), Sitabuldi (2), Ganeshpeth (1), Yashodhanagar (1), Kalamna (1), as well as Kalmeshwar and Khaparkheda under Nagpur Rural police limits, bringing the total number of confessed crimes to 29.

The police recovered 27 stolen motorcycles from their possession, with an estimated combined value of Rs 13,50,000. The arrested accused have been handed over to Lakadganj Police for further investigation and legal action.

This major operation was carried out under the guidance of Commissioner of Police Ravinder Kumar Singal, Joint Commissioner of Police Navinchandra Reddy, Additional CP (Crime) Vasant Pardeshi, DCP (Detection) Rahul Makanikar, and ACP (Crime Branch) Abhijit Patil. The team executing the operation included PI Anil Taksande, PSI Madhukar Kathoke, and officers Santosh Singh Thakur, Vijay Srivas, Bhushan Bhagat, Vinod Gaikwad, Jitesh Reddy, Deepak Dasarwar, Deepak Lakhade, Vishal Rokde, and Pramod Deshbratar.

Further investigations are underway to trace more stolen property and identify other potential accomplices.