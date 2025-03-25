Nagpur powerlifter Pratima bags Khelo India para gold

Advertisement



Nagpur: Pratima Bhonde of Nagpur won gold medal in the women’s 50 kg category in the ongoing Khelo India Para Games-2025 under way at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi.

Participating in the 50 kg body weight category, 33-year-old Pratima lifted 86 kgs to bring glory to Maharashtra and Nagpur. Tamil Nadu’s Gomathi won the silver medal by lifting 65 kgs. Pratima was way ahead of Gomathi, lifting 11 kgs more than the silver medallist.

In last year’s competition, Pratima had to settle for the silver medal. She has been training under Dronacharya and Arjuna award winner Vijay Munishwar who is founder of Indian Para Powerlifting. This is the 8th time that Pratima has become a national powerlifting champion.

In the recently concluded 22nd Senior and 17th Junior National Para Powerlifting Championships-2025, powerlifter Pratima claimed a gold medal rewriting her own record at Amity University Complex, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. She lifted 86 kgs to become powerlifting national champion for the 7th time. In the process she had also bettered her personal best record as well.

Pratima has been practising hard, living alone in Nagpur since her mother passed away due to cancer. She has been disabled in her legs since childhood. “My mother’s dream was to see me win a medal for the country. I am working hard to fulfil her dream,” Pratima said after winning the gold.

