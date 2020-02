Two aged women robbed of gold chains at Lord Shiva Temple in Lakadganj

Nagpur: Two aged women were robbed of their gold chains during Mahaprasad organised at Lord Shiva Mandir at Old Mangalwari, Lakadganj, on Tuesday.

The complainant, Kaushalyabai Madhavrao Navlakhe (65), resident of Plot No. 946, Old Mangalwari, had gone to Lord Shiva Temple, Jaisawadi, Lakadganj, for seeking Mahaprasad. She was standing in a crowded queue.

At the same time, unidentified miscreant removed Kaushalyabai’s gold chain worth Rs 20,000 slyly. Similarly, another complainant, Yamunabai Mahadeo Chichghare (60) of Old Mangalwari, too was relieved of her gold chain worth Rs 5,000 at the same place.

Lakadganj PSI Punde has registered a case under Section 379 and searching for the accused.