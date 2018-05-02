Kamptee man gets 1-year jail in molestation case

Nagpur: A pervert man was convicted of molestation charge and sentenced to undergo one year imprisonment and fine of Rs 5000 by the Kamptee Judicial Magistrate First Class S N Gadve on Tuesday.

According to police, the accused Anupkumar Kanojiya (50), resident of Yerkheda, Kamptee, was booked on April 21, 2017, under Section 354(D) foe molesting a woman. The accused peeped from window of the victim woman’s house and uttered nasty words thus outraging modesty of the woman. The woman, subsequently, had lodged a complaint against the accused at New Kamptee Police Station in this connection.

During the hearing on Tuesday, the Kamptee Judicial Magistrate First Class S N Gadve found Kanojiya guilty of molestation charge and sentenced him to undergo one year imprisonment and also a fine of Rs 5000.

Government Pleader Adv Gupta appeared for State while Adv Sandeep Adhau represented the accused.