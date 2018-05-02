Two aged brothers attacked by five men over dog bite in Hanuman Nagar

Nagpur: Two aged brothers were attacked by a gang of five persons following a fracas over dog bite in Hanuman Nagar of Ajni police area on June 4. The accused had demanded one of the brothers to withdraw his complaints lodged with police and NMC over dog bite. Four accused have been arrested in this connection.

A resident of Plot No. 421, Hanuman Nagar, Ravindra Shankarrao Bhajanghate (67) was bitten by the dog of his neighbour Manish Anand Trivedi (43). Subsequently, Ravindra had lodged complaints with Ajni police and Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) in this connection.

Enraged over the complaints, the accused Manish Trivedi, his two sons Abhishek (19), Abhijit (20) and two others, Harshwardhan Mahesh Shahu (19), resident of Plot No. 359, Chandan Nagar and Indrajit Jasbirsingh Saini (41), resident of Plot No. 445, Hanuman Nagar, gathered in front of Ravindra’s house around 6 pm on June 4. The accused demanded Ravindra to withdraw his complaints lodged with police and NMC over dog bite. But when he refused, the accused attacked Ravindra and inflicted injuries on his face. When the brother of Ravindra named Sunil tried to intervene in the fracas, he too was attacked and injured.

Ajni API Gaekwad, based on Ravindra complaint, booked the five accused under Sections 143, 144, 147, 148, 149, 323, 326, 504 of the IPC read with Section 135 of Maharashtra Police Act. Four accused have been arrested in this connection.