Covid-19: Nagpur reports 81 fresh cases, 6 deaths, active cases under 3k

Nagpur: The district reported 81 fresh novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases — the lowest single day figures in Second Wave — and six fatalities in last 24-hours. In the day, total 389 people successfully recovered from the virus borne disease, taking the numbers of cumulative recovered to 4,64,112.

As per the official report, out of the total positive cases, 33 were from rural areas and 46 cases from Nagpur city alone while two cases were reported from out of the district. While out of total deaths, four were reported from Nagpur city, two deaths were registered from outside the district, while Nagpur rural once again registered zero death.

With the latest update, the total number of cases has surged to 4,76,007 while the number of deaths rose to 8,973.

In the day 389 patients were successfully recovered from the virus borne disease taking the numbers of total recovered patients at 4,64,112. Following which recovery rate has improved to 97.50%.

After the fresh updates, the total active cases in the city now stand at 2,922 including asymptomatic cases.