Nagpur: Four cops attached to Yashodhara Nagar suspended for seeking illegal favours

Nagpur: Four cops from Yashodhara Nagar Police Station have been suspended for intimidating a truck driver by impounding his truck on charges of black-marketing of foodgrains.

The cops have been identified as Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) Shriniwas Darade, Police Constables Manish Bhonsale and Rajkumar Pal and peon Prasanjit Jambhulkar.

PSI Darade was the DB in-charge at Yashodhara Nagar Police Station.

According to sources, on May 27 and May 28, the cops allegedly nabbed a vehicle involved in smuggling of foodgrains and extracted money from the truck driver by issuing threats of impounding the truck and initiating police action.

As the clamour over this rumour subsided, another story surfaced which related to illegal beating of an educated youth by the cops.

Commissioner of Police (CP) Amitesh Kumar taking a serious cognizance of the incident ordered a probe into the matter, the report of which was submitted on Monday to the CP. As the said cops were indicted in the report, the Top Cop of the city issued their suspension orders immediately.