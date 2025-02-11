Two Accused Caught, Three Escape During Theft Attempt at Koradi Power Station

Nagpur: An attempt to steal iron materials was made by a group of thieves at the Koradi Thermal Power Station (KTPS) of the Maharashtra State Power Generation Company. The security guards noticed the thieves and attempted to apprehend them. However, the group started throwing stones at the security guards to escape. During this, the security guards cordoned off the area and managed to catch two of the accused, while three others successfully fled the scene.

The arrested accused have been identified as Arjun Ashok Lashkare (19, resident of Kavapar, Mahadula) and Raju Bhau Rao Bodke (56, resident of Machi Market, Koradi). The names of the absconding accused are Manish Vasnik, Shubham Jadhav, and Rahul Dukare, all residents of Mahadula. The police are currently searching for the absconding accused.

Gold Rate Monday 10 Feb. 2025 Gold 24 KT 85,600 /- Gold 22 KT 79,600 /- Silver / Kg 96,000 /- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The complainant, Jayantkumar Bhatkulkar (41, resident of KTPS Colony), is a security officer at Mahajenko. Around 4:30 AM, the security guards informed Jayant that some individuals had entered the premises without permission and were attempting to steal iron materials from a dump yard. When Jayant tried to confront the thieves, the group threw stones at him and attempted to flee. The Koradi police arrived at the scene and arrested both accused, along with the stolen materials. The police are continuing their search for the absconding accused.