Traffic Diversion on Amravati Road Flyover: New Bridge Construction Causes Road Closure

Nagpur: The construction of a new bridge on the old culvert near the Amravati Road Flyover, leading to the Vidyapeeth campus, has commenced. As a result, the road from Law College Square to the RTO office, up to Bhole Petrol Pump, has been closed for traffic. However, traffic from Bhole Petrol Pump towards Law College will continue as usual.

The Nagpur Traffic Police Commissioner’s office has granted permission for a one-month traffic block for this construction work. If sources are to be believed, this block may be extended by another month. To manage the diversion, the Public Works Department has put up posters at Law College Square.

Residents traveling from Wadi to Nagpur can take the route via Law College Square, Ahimsa Square, and Raja-Rani Square to reach Bhole Petrol Pump. For safety reasons, retro-reflective tapes and signboards have been installed at Law College Square. Additionally, marshals have been deployed to ensure smooth traffic flow.

The old culvert near the RTO office will be demolished and a new bridge will be constructed. Furthermore, a service road will be built over the culvert adjacent to the RTO. After the completion of this work, the road from Law College to Bhole Petrol Pump will be reopened for traffic.