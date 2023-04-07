Twitter Verified unfollows all accounts

Twitter’s revoking of legacy verified accounts might finally be getting underway as it has begun a mass unfollowing and now follows ‘no one’.

On the ‘Twitter Verified’ account, the following has hit the rock bottom as it has reached ‘Zero’.

Twitter’s approximately followed 420,000 legacy verified accounts earlier.

Twitter had earlier warned of winding down all the legacy verified accounts from April 1 and even removing the checkmarks for those who still had them but were not paying for a Twitter Blue subscription.

But now that Twitter has unfollowed everyone, it is not clear whether Twitter Verified is following them or not.

Earlier, Variety reported that the microblogging site will remove the verified check-mark status of accounts that Twitter had verified as notable before Elon Musk’s takeover unless they have subscribed to Twitter Blue or the business-focused Twitter Verified Organisations plan.

The only individual Twitter users who will have verified blue checkmarks are those paying for Twitter Blue.

