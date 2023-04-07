Bajrang Bali Ki Jai: Hanuman Jayanti celebrated with religious fervour

Nagpur: Thousands of devotees from Nagpur and other places in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh thronged Jamsaoli Hanuman Mandir in Sausar to celebrate Hanuman Jayanti with full enthusiasm and zeal on Thursday.

The Madhya Pradesh government made special arrangements to maintain the huge crowd and to make the event a grand success. Jamsaoli Hanuman Mandir witnesses huge gatherings on this annual festival every year. This year the celebration commenced at 2 am with Rudrabhishek, Mahapuja and Maha Aarti.

The devotees were allowed Darshan from 5 am onwards. Nanabhau Mohod, ex Minister; Dr Parinay Fuke, ex-Minister of State; Dheeraj Chaudhari, President, Jamsaoli Hanuman Mandir Samiti; Chandrashekhar Dani, Treasurer; Tikaram Karokar, Secretary; Pradeep Bute, Member; Vijay Dhawle; Sanjay Rathi; Ashish Thakre and other dignitaries took the blessings of Lord Hanuman during the celebration.

The celebration of Hanuman Jayanti was marked all over Nagpur city and various events were also held. Tekdi Road Hanuman Mandir Committee celebrated Hanuman Jayanti on Thursday at Mandir Premises, Sitabuldi. Different rituals were performed during the week-long celebration. The event, on Thursday, commenced with Maha Abhishek and Maha Aarti. Mahaprasad distribution also took place in the evening. A large number of devotees visited the mandir and took blessings of Lord Hanuman.

Shri Ayurved Mahavidyalaya took out Shobhayatra and Prabhatferi to mark Hanuman Jayanti on Thursday. Mass Hanuman Chalisa recitation and Havan were also performed during the celebration. A discourse session and mahaprasad distribution also took place during the celebration. Maha Aarti was performed by chief guest Dhananjan Patil, Senior Police Inspector, Sakkardara Police Station. Dr Gayatri Vyas conducted the proceedings.

Patanjali Yog Samiti, Raghuji Nagar and Jyeshtha Nagrik Mandal, Dattatray Nagar jointly celebrated Hanuman Jayanti on Thursday at Pandit Dindayal Upadhyay garden. The event commenced with lighting of traditional lamp. Namdev Fating and Prabhakar Savalkar were the chief guests of the celebration. Mass Hanuman Chalisa recitation was held followed by Maha Aarti.

Sevabhavi Mandal Bahhuddeshiya Samaj Vikas Sanstha celebrated Hanuman Jayanti at Hanuman Mandir, Ramdaspeth on Thursday. Mahaprasad was distributed during the celebration. Manda Wairagade, Shrikant Muley, Sudha Aazikar, Rajesh Patil, Sandeep Kose, Saroj Deshmukh, Geeta Dey and others were present during the programme.

