Tushal Dandekar awarded PhD by VNIT

Nagpur: Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology (VNIT), Nagpur has awarded Ph.D. to Tushar Ramdas Dandekar for his research work entitled ‘Deformation, recrystallization and aging in UNS S32101 lean duplex stainless steel’.

He carried out his research work at VNIT Nagpur under the guidance of Professor Rajesh Khatirkar, Department of Metallurgical and Materials Engineering

He is the son of Alka and Ramdas Dandekar. He has published a total 12 research articles during his PhD tenure in the International Journals (4 papers from his Ph.D work and 8 papers in associated work). He gives the credit of his success to his guide and family.

