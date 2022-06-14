Nagpur lensman’s click of Taj wins gold at the KOREA AZIT GALLERY International Photographic Exhibition 2022

Advertisement

Nagpur: Dr. Amit Bijon Dutta, an amateur photographer from Nagpur, the only Indian to win a Gold Medal at the KOREA AZIT GALLERY International Photographic Exhibition 2022 in Seoul, the Republic of Korea.

The photograph titled “Romancing Taj”, taken at Taj Mahal, Agra, won the honour for the lensman at the International Photography exhibition to be held in Seoul, the Republic of Korea. Along with it, another set of seven photographes will be part of the Internal exhibition. The event has more than 200 photographers participating from more than 40 countries.

Professionally an engineer, he steals time for his hobby and passion for photography. He has also authored two coffee table books, one on Ladakh and another on the Homeless people of Nagpur and two academics book on Risk Management and Human Resource Management. His works have been exhibited in more than 45 countries other than India. He gives credit to his parents, family, and friends for their continuous support.

