Covid +ve patient of mental hospital escapes from Nagpur GMCH

Nagpur: A 35-year-old Covid patient of Regional Mental Hospital escaped from Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) during the treatment here, on Saturday morning.

The hospital administration has lodged a complaint with Ajni Police Station on Monday, in this connection.

The 35-year-old patient escaped from the psychiatric ward by breaking the window pane of the toilet on Saturday morning.

The hospital administration came to know of the incident in the afternoon. They immediately informed the family of the patient.

A search was carried out but in vain. Following which a complaint was lodged with Ajni Police Station.

