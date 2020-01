Tukaram Mundhe is New Nagpur Municipal Commissioner

Nagpur: IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe has been appointed as new Nagpur Municipal Commissioner. He will replace Abhijit Bangar.

Mundhe has been transferred more than 12 times in 13 years, this is his fifth transfer in the past 2 years.

Tukaram Mundhe, who belongs to the 2005 batch of IAS officers is known for his no-nonsense attitude and has often clashed with the public representatives in his previous postings.

These new appointments are part of the major reshuffle and transfers of 20 IAS officers in the state announced on Tuesday .

Transfer order dated 21.01.2020

1. Shri Arvind Kumar, IAS (1985), Managing Director, MPCL, Mumbai has been posted as Additional Chief Secretary (RDD and Water Conservation), Rural Development and Water Conservation Department, Mumbai.

2. Shri D.T.Waghmare, IAS (1994), Principal Secretary, Social Justice and Special Assistance Department, Mantralaya, Mumbai has been posted as Chairman and Managing Director, M.S.Electric Transmission Company, Mumbai.

3. Shri Parrag Jaiin-Nainuttia, IAS (1996), Chairman and Managing Director, M.S.Electric Transmission Company, Mumbai has been posted as Secretary, Social Justice and Special Assistance Department, Mantralaya, Mumbai.

4. Shri Ranjit Singh Deol, IAS (1998), Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation, Mumbai has been posted as Managing Director, Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation, Mumbai.

5. Shri R.R.Jadhav, IAS (1998), Commissioner, Fisheries, Mumbai has been posted as Secretary, Deputy Chief Minister Office, Mantralaya, Mumbai.

6. Smt.Prajkta Verma, IAS (2001), Commissioner, Excise, Mumbai has been posted as Secretary, Marathi Bhasha Department, Mumbai.

7. Shri S.N.Gaikwad, IAS (2002), Commissioner, Sugar, Pune has been posted as Municipal Commissioner, Pune Municipal Corporation, Pune.

8. Shri A.M.Kawade, IAS (2003), Inspector General Registration and Controller of Stamp, Pune has been posted as Commissioner, Co-operation and Registrar, Co-operative Societies, Pune.

9. Shri Saurabh Rao, IAS (2003), Municipal Commissioner, Pune Municipal Corporation, Pune has been posted as Commissioner, Sugar, Pune.

10. Shri S.S.Dumbare, IAS (2004), Additional Divisional Commissioner, Pune Division, Pune has been posted as Director General, MEDA, Pune.

11. Shri Omprakash Deshmukh, IAS (2004), Additional Settlement Commissioner and Additional Director, Land Records, Pune has been posted as Inspector General Registration and Controller of Stamp, Pune.

12. Shri S.R.Jondhale, IAS (2004), Collector, Mumbai City, Mumbai has been posted as Secretary (SDC) and SEO (2), GAD, Mantralaya, Mumbai.

13. Shri K.B.Umap, IAS (2005), Director General, MEDA, Pune has been posted as Commissioner, State Excise, Mumbai.

14. Shri Tukaram Mundhe, IAS (2005), Project Director, M.S.AIDS Control Society, Mumbai has been posted as Municipal Commissioner, Nagpur Municipal Corporation, Nagpur.

15. Shri A.E.Rayate, IAS (2007), has been posted as Additional Settlement Commissioner and Additional Director, Land Records, Pune.

16. Smt.Sampada Mehta, IAS (2008), has been posted as Joint Commissioner, Sales Tax, Mumbai.

17. Shri R.D.Nivatkar, IAS (2010), Joint Secretary, Chief Secretary Office, GAD, Mantralaya, Mumbai has been posted as Collector, Mumbai City, Mumbai.

18. Shri Ayush Prasad, IAS (2015), Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Parishad, Akola has been posted as Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Parishad, Pune.

19. Shri U.A.Jadhav, (Additional Collector), Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Parishad, Pune has been posted as Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Parishad, Akola

20. Shri Kiran Patil,(Mantralaya Cadre), Deputy Secretary, Agriculture and ADF Department, Mantralaya, Mumbai has been posted as Deputy Secretary, Chief Secretary Office, GAD, Mantralaya, Mumbai.