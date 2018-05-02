Tukaram Effect : NMC strikes back on encroachment

Nagpur: Hitting one more big stroke to come to terms with Nagpur city, the new commissioner Tukaram Mundhe took up the cudgels for making Nagpur free of encroachments, and continued the drive with his men on Sunday.

The anti encroachment squad of NMC stormed into the prominent market places of Nagpur including Pratap nagar square, Gokulpeth market area, Trimurti Nagar square, Khamla vegetable market area, Cotton Market, Aashirwad Nagar square, Kamal square, Kabir Nagar, Gittikhadan, Gorewada, Mahaal, Budhwari , Ayachit mandir, Matru Seva Sangh, Natraj talkies road, Hivri Nagar, Hari Ganga building, Amardeep talkies, Bagadia Chowk, Marwadi Chowk, Budhwari Chowk, HB Town, Jhade Chowk, Bhandara road, Pardi, Jaripatka, Chhaoni, Katol road, Mankapur, Bharat Chowk.

The entire drive is being carried out simultaneously in all the places, while the citizens were all cheers for the new city Civic body chief.