“Quality must be practiced and applied truly for success”

“Quality concept needs to be practiced in all walks of life and applied in order to realize its benefits. Concept of zero defects is being practiced by aviation industry and same can be practiced in service sector” said Er. Sampathkumaran S.T., Founding Chief Executive Officer, Dassault-Reliance Aviations Pvt. Limited while inaugurating the All India Seminar “Quality Progress 2020” at The Institution of Engineers (India), Nagpur. He was delivering the Chief Guest address in which he further quoted the examples from the aviation industry and its allied sectors. As per his speech, even a small error can result in huge loss and therefore the concept of zero defect is very important.

All India Semianr “Quality Progress 2020” is being organized by The Institution of Engineers (India), Nagpur Local Centre and Shreyas Quality Management System, Nagpur. This is the seventeenth year of its organization in which more than 25 teams from various industries such as JSW, BHEL, Solar Explosives, Ashok Leyland, GMR, VIPL, NTPC, MSPGCL etc. are participating in the team competitions such as Quality Circle, 5 S, Six Sigma etc.

Dr. RakeshShrivastava, Chairman, IE(I), Nagpur welcomed the participants, while Dr. Ramesh Lakhe, Principal Convener gave a brief about the seminar.

Dr. KeshavTayde, Quality Head, Maha Metro and Dr. B.E. Narkhede, Associate Professor, NITIE, Mumbai were felicitated on this prime occasion, for their outstanding contributions in promoting the Quality in their own area.

Dr. Mohan Khamgaonkar, Pro Vice-Chancellor, MUHS inaugurated the Quality Circle, 5`S’ and Six Sigma competition.

Dr. Ganesh Akhade introduced the Chief guest while Dr. ArunKedar and Dr. S.B. Jajoo read the scroll of honor.

Dr. Mahesh Shukla and Dr. SaritaModak compered the programme.

Dr. B.D. Deshmukh, Jt. Secretary, IE(I), Nagpur has proposed the vote of thanks.

The valedictory and prize distribution function is scheduled on 2nd Feb. at 4.30 pm. Er. U.P. Debadwar, Chief Engineer, PWD Nagpur will be sworn as the Chief Guest.

Dr. ChetanSedani, Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar, Er. VivekShrotri, Er. MangeshJadhav, Er. AshwinGanorkar, Er. VijayashreeMohobia, Er. KarantiDharkar, Er. Naveed, Er. Motghare, etc. worked hard to make the program successful.