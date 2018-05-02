Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Missing man’s body buried with 50 kg salt exhumed in Pardi

    Nagpur: In a petrifying incident that unleashed a wave of shock among the residents in Pardi area, a man who has been missing for the last over one month has been found dead and buried into a 10 feet trench Pardi area on Sunday. Shockingly he was found to be buried with motorcycle.

    His missing complaint was lodged at Dhantoli police station over a month ago. Surprisingly his body was found to be buried with 50 kg salt which was meant for early decomposition of the body.

    His body was kept in a drum for the entire day, it was revealed. His body was exhumed through JCB.

    Further details are awaited.

