Missing man’s body buried with 50 kg salt exhumed in Pardi

Nagpur: In a petrifying incident that unleashed a wave of shock among the residents in Pardi area, a man who has been missing for the last over one month has been found dead and buried into a 10 feet trench Pardi area on Sunday. Shockingly he was found to be buried with motorcycle.

His missing complaint was lodged at Dhantoli police station over a month ago. Surprisingly his body was found to be buried with 50 kg salt which was meant for early decomposition of the body.

His body was kept in a drum for the entire day, it was revealed. His body was exhumed through JCB.

Further details are awaited.