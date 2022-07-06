TUK TUK ( E-RICKSHAW ) FREE SHUTTLE DEDICATED IN THE SERVICE OF LAWYERS

Nagpur: DBA President; Adv Kamal Satuja; in fond memory of his mother – Late Pushpa Lakhmichand Satuja; has dedicated TUK TUK (E-Rickshaw) for Free Shuttle service between District Court – Consumer Court – High Court for the esteemed members of District Bar Association, Nagpur.
The services was inaugurated and dedicated by Hon’ble Justice Shri S. B. Shukre in august presence of Hon’ble PDJ Shri. S. B. Agrawal, prominently present were Shri. Ravi Registrar of High Court, Shri Salman Azmi, DJ-1.
Ex-chairman BCMG Anil Goverdipe, Secretary of the bar Nitin Deshmukh, Library In charge Kriti Kadu, Harshad Puranik, Shabana Khan Parul Shendre, Vinod Khobre, Roshan Bagde Nitin Rudey, Wasudeo Kapse Saurabh Raut, Santosh Chande n Hadke were prominently attended the inauguration ceremony.