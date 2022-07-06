NMC refuses to conduct inter-school sports meet citing lack of manpower

Nagpur: The district-level schools’ sports events conducted under the Sports and Youth Services Department, Government of Maharashtra and District Sports Council were supposed to start this year after a two-year coronavirus break. But the NMC level sports meets might not be held due to “lack of manpower” at Nagpur Municipal Corporation, according to media reports.
The reports said that on Tuesday, the District Sports Officer Pallavi Dhatrak issued a release stating that the sports events will be held in the coming month. The letter also stated that only district level sports meet will be organised by the District Sports Office Nagpur and the NMC-level sports meet will be conducted by the Nagpur Municipal Corporation. However, Piyush Ambulkar, NMC Sports Officer said they can’t conduct the NMC level sports meet due to lack of manpower.
According to reports, a meeting of District Sports Council was held recently which was chaired by District Collector Vimala R. It was decided that from this year, the NMC level interschool sports events will be conducted by NMC while the DSO will conduct the events for the schools which are out of city limits. But Ambulkar stated that NMC had already informed the Collector Office that they can’t organise the events. “In the earlier meetings, we (NMC) had informed the Collector about our problems. We don’t have the manpower to organise such a big event where maximum schools of the city participate. There are only two people in the NMC Sports Department, myself and a clerk,” said Ambulkar.
Whatever be the reason, it would be budding sportspersons who will be denied a chance to showcase their talents. They have already lost two precious years due to COVID pandemic and now this fiasco.