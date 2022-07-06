NMC refuses to conduct inter-school sports meet citing lack of manpower

Advertisement

Nagpur: The district-level schools’ sports events conducted under the Sports and Youth Services Department, Government of Maharashtra and District Sports Council were supposed to start this year after a two-year coronavirus break. But the NMC level sports meets might not be held due to “lack of manpower” at Nagpur Municipal Corporation, according to media reports.

The reports said that on Tuesday, the District Sports Officer Pallavi Dhatrak issued a release stating that the sports events will be held in the coming month. The letter also stated that only district level sports meet will be organised by the District Sports Office Nagpur and the NMC-level sports meet will be conducted by the Nagpur Municipal Corporation. However, Piyush Ambulkar, NMC Sports Officer said they can’t conduct the NMC level sports meet due to lack of manpower.

