VCA Nagpur ground staff pour cold water Australia’s plan to practice!

Nagpur: Australia’s training plans for the day after the first Border-Gavaskar Test in Nagpur ended have been scuppered after the ground staff at the VCA Stadium watered the centre and practice pitches overnight despite a request from the visitors to use the facilities on Sunday, according to a report published in ESPNcricinfo.

It is pertinent to mention that, the Australia’s team management asked the VCA ground staff if they could leave the centre wicket and training pitches up in order for players to train on Sunday afternoon. But the ground staff was watering the centre wicket on Saturday night after the team had left the ground, the report reads.

Advertisement

Australia had planned to have an optional session with five players in the squad set to head to the stadium on Sunday afternoon but those plans were cancelled with the practice pitches having been watered too.

ESPNcricinfo had contacted the VCA for comment but was simply told both teams would train tomorrow.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement