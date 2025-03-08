Trump’s Hostility Towards India: Why is Our Government Staying Silent?

Advertisement



In recent weeks,U.S. President Donald Trump has escalated his rhetoric against India, imposing economic threats, openly mocking India’s participation in BRICS, and even sending deported illegal immigrants back in handcuffs—a blatant diplomatic insult. Yet, despite these provocations, the Indian government remains a mute spectator, offering no official response beyond predictable statements from BJP spokespersons. Why is the Indian leadership choosing silence when even smaller nations like Canada and Mexico have openly confronted Trump’s aggressive stance?

Trump’s Recent Attacks on India

Tariff Threats and Economic Bullying: Trump recently claimed that India has agreed to reduce tariffs on American goods after being “exposed” by his administration. He has also been pushing for zero tariffs on car imports, particularly to aid Tesla’s entry into the Indian market. His message is clear—he wants India to bend to U.S. trade demands or face economic consequences. BRICS and Dollar Dominance: Trump issued a direct warning to BRICS nations—including India—stating that any move to challenge the dominance of the U.S. dollar would be met with 100% tariffs on their imports. He even went so far as to declare that “BRICS is dead” and credited his aggressive stance for stopping the bloc from challenging the dollar. Deportation Insult – Handcuffed Indian Immigrants: In an unprecedented move, the U.S. recently deported illegal Indian immigrants back to India in handcuffs, a move widely seen as a direct insult to the nation’s dignity. While Canada and Mexico have been swift to challenge unfair immigration actions by the U.S., India has yet to issue a single official statement condemning this blatant humiliation of its citizens.

Why is India Silent?

While Trump continues his verbal and economic attacks, the Indian government remains conspicuously silent. The usual BJP spokespersons offer empty reassurances that “India is doing well” and that there is no cause for concern. But silence in the face of insult is not diplomacy—it is submission.

Compare this to Canada, which quickly took a firm stand against Trump’s attacks. When Trump imposed high tariffs on Canadian aluminum and steel, Canada immediately retaliated with counter-tariffs and diplomatic pressure. Similarly, Mexico has repeatedly stood up to Trump’s threats over migration policies and trade agreements. So why is India, a rising global power, choosing to remain silent?

Gold Rate Friday 07March 2025 Gold 24 KT 86,300 /- Gold 22 KT 80,300 /- Silver / Kg 97,700 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Where is the Official Response?

Diplomatic protocol demands that when a country is insulted—whether through economic coercion, public humiliation, or mistreatment of its citizens—the government must issue a firm and clear response. Yet, the Indian leadership has remained tight-lipped, neither condemning Trump’s statements nor pushing back on his economic threats. Is the government too afraid of Trump’s return to power? Or does it simply lack the will to stand up for India’s interests on the global stage?

The Need for a Stronger Stand

India must not allow itself to be treated as a pushover by any foreign power. Silence in the face of Trump’s aggression sets a dangerous precedent—not just for the U.S. but for other global players who may believe they can dictate terms to India without consequence. It is time for the government to break its silence, assert India’s dignity, and make it clear that India will not be bullied.

If smaller nations like Canada and Mexico can stand their ground, why can’t India? The nation deserves answers—and more importantly, action.