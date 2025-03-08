Cops raid Publico Cafe in Ambazari, arrest two for serving hookah illegally

Advertisement



Nagpur: The Crime Branch Unit 2 of Nagpur Police raided Publico Cafe, situated at Campus Square under Ambazari Police Station limits and arrested two persons who were serving hookah to customers illegally. Cops also seized illegal tobacco products, hookah pots, and related smoking paraphernalia.

The arrested accused have been identified as Vikas Raju Dagor (31), owner and resident of Ram Nagar Telankhedi and Navnit Shankar Warkhede (27), Manager and resident of Managlwari Bazaar, Sadar.

Police seized 15 hookah pots, banned tobacco-flavoured products, and other smoking materials worth ₹39,400 from the accused.

Legal action has been initiated against them under Sections 4(1) and 5(1)(21) of the COTPA Act.

A panchnama was conducted and the seized items, along with the accused, have been handed over to Ambazari Police Station for further action.