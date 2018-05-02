Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Trump thanks Modi for US Independence Day wish

    US President Donald Trump thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his wishes on America’s 244th Independence Day.

    On Saturday, PM Modi tweeted: “I congratulate @POTUS @realDonaldTrump and the people of the USA on the 244th Independence Day of the USA. As the world’s largest democracies, we cherish freedom and human enterprise that this day celebrates. @WhiteHouse”

    While replying to PM Modi’s wishes, Trump tweeted: “Thank you my friend. America loves India!”

    The US president also attended the July 4 American Independence Day celebrations in South Dakota.

