The book “Digest of RTI Cases” on Right to Information will be released soon

A joint venture of Naveen Agarwal, Registrar of Sindhu Mahavidyalaya and Writers from U.P. and Bihar

A book of 429 pages Containing Important Verdicts of High Courts and Supreme Court

Nagpur. Digest of RTI Cases, a unique book on the right to information, is going to be released soon. It contains all the landmark decisions given by various High Courts and the Supreme Court of India. The book being published in English is co-authored by a well known expert in RTI Shri Naveen Maheshkumar Agrawal , Registrar, Dada Ramchand Bakhru Sindhu Mahavidyalaya, Nagpur. He is also a Guest Faculty in RTI at YASHADA, the Apex body of Govt. of Maharashtra and a RTI Trainer recognised by the ISTM, DOPT, Government of India.

The other two co-authors Prof Niraj Kumar from U.P., who has retired as the Head, Department of Businesses Administration, Lucknow University, Lucknow and Dr. Nawin Kumar Agrawal, Head, Dept of Mathematics, and Public Information Officer , L N Mithila University, Darbhanga, from Bihar are also experts in the field of RTI Act. It is the result of the deep interest, deep study and vast knowledge of the three co-authors in the field of Right to Information that this book “Digest of RTI Cases” related to this field is coming out.

What information can be sought under RTI, what information can be provided or what information can be denied, these points are also explained in detail in the book. Naveen Agrawal explains that it is necessary to refer to the decisions of the Supreme Court and the High Court in understanding and taking decisions related to personal information, third party information, larger public interest, appeal process, punishment, etc.

Because various legislative terms, concepts and intricacies are interpreted by them. In this book, abstract information about these topics is given.

Writer Naveen Maheshkumar Agrawal says that this book will definitely be useful for Public Information Officer, First Appellate Authority, Advocate, RTI Trainer, Central and State Government Officer, Public Authority, University, Principal of College and School, Teacher, Administrative Staff, Student and Also for all such citizens, who use Rct Act.

This book of 429 pages will be available in both hard copy and e-book options. Mr. Naveen Agrawal can be contacted on phone number 9273301557 and email: smv.registrar@gmail.com for more information.