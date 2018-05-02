DRDO Covid hospital to be inaugurated at 12 pm

The Defence Research and Development Organisation Covid hospital, set up in Delhi, will be inaugurated by Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at 12 pm on Sunday.

The 1000-bed dedicated hospital has been established at Ulan Batar Road near Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport. The facility is named Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel COVID hospital.

The armed forces have provided medical teams comprising doctors, nurses and paramedical staff to the COVID-19 hospital.

The huge facility has been entrusted to the DRDO and is being supported by Tata Sons Ltd.

The state-of-the-art hospital will have 100 ICU beds, 150 High Dependency Beds, and 750 General beds along with necessary investigative facilities. The entire hospital would be professionally managed by the AFMS Medical teams which are specially trained in Covid-Care.

Almost 600 personnel of the Armed Forces will be deployed for this particular task. To ensure functional efficiency of this hospital at very short notice, these medical teams have been mobilised from across the country to ensure delivery of top class health care to the Covid patients in Delhi.