Truck with goods stolen in Wadi

Nagpur: A truck laden with stock of tissue paper was stolen from Wadi police jurisdiction here between June 12 and 13. Cops have launched a search to trace the stolen truck.

The complainant, Virendrakumar Shyamsundar Agrawal (64), resident of Plot No. 370, Subhan Nagar, Pardi Naka, told police that he had loaded a stock of tissue paper in his 10-wheeler Tata truck (MH-04/FU 9650) for delivery at a destination. He had parked his loaded truck near Asha Hospital, Amravati Road, Wadi between June 12 and 13, 2020. During the same time, unidentified miscreants took away the truck worth Rs 10 lakh and the load of tissue paper worth Rs 5 lakh.

Wadi Woman PSI Shankpal, acting on Agrawal’s complaint, booked the unidentified burglars under Section 379 of the IPC and launched a search to trace the stolen truck.