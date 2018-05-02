Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Mon, Jun 15th, 2020

    Truck with goods stolen in Wadi

    Nagpur: A truck laden with stock of tissue paper was stolen from Wadi police jurisdiction here between June 12 and 13. Cops have launched a search to trace the stolen truck.

    The complainant, Virendrakumar Shyamsundar Agrawal (64), resident of Plot No. 370, Subhan Nagar, Pardi Naka, told police that he had loaded a stock of tissue paper in his 10-wheeler Tata truck (MH-04/FU 9650) for delivery at a destination. He had parked his loaded truck near Asha Hospital, Amravati Road, Wadi between June 12 and 13, 2020. During the same time, unidentified miscreants took away the truck worth Rs 10 lakh and the load of tissue paper worth Rs 5 lakh.

    Wadi Woman PSI Shankpal, acting on Agrawal’s complaint, booked the unidentified burglars under Section 379 of the IPC and launched a search to trace the stolen truck.

    Trending In Nagpur
    Two vehicle lifters held in Yashodhara Nagar
    Two vehicle lifters held in Yashodhara Nagar
    Truck with goods stolen in Wadi
    Truck with goods stolen in Wadi
    Streets flooded, power cuts as Nagpur battered by heavy downpour
    Streets flooded, power cuts as Nagpur battered by heavy downpour
    बेसा के पोद्दार इंटरनेशनल स्कूल के खिलाफ पालकों का फूटा गुस्सा, किया जबरदस्त प्रदर्शन
    बेसा के पोद्दार इंटरनेशनल स्कूल के खिलाफ पालकों का फूटा गुस्सा, किया जबरदस्त प्रदर्शन
    सनी जांगिड हत्याकांड में एक आरोपी गिरफ्तार तो 3 ने किया अजनी पुलिस स्टेशन में सरेंडर
    सनी जांगिड हत्याकांड में एक आरोपी गिरफ्तार तो 3 ने किया अजनी पुलिस स्टेशन में सरेंडर
    फर्जी मार्कशीट पर बने 1701 बेसिक शिक्षक बर्खास्त
    फर्जी मार्कशीट पर बने 1701 बेसिक शिक्षक बर्खास्त
    Youth killed as bike jumps speedbreaker at Rahate Colony
    Youth killed as bike jumps speedbreaker at Rahate Colony
    प्रशासन लापरवाही : प्रभाग -12 सुरेन्द्रगढ़ में सड़क के घरों में घुसा बारिश का पानी
    प्रशासन लापरवाही : प्रभाग -12 सुरेन्द्रगढ़ में सड़क के घरों में घुसा बारिश का पानी
    Monsoon covers entire Maharashtra
    Monsoon covers entire Maharashtra
    Kidnapped youth from Hudkeshwar found dead in Nagpur
    Kidnapped youth from Hudkeshwar found dead in Nagpur
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145
    0Shares
    0