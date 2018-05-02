Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Mon, Jun 15th, 2020

    Streets flooded, power cuts as Nagpur battered by heavy downpour

    Nagpur: Streets were flooded with gushing water and power supply disrupted as the Second Capital City of Nagpur was lashed by heavy monsoon downpour on Monday afternoon. The lashing continued for over one hour and dark clouds threatened to hit the city with more rains in the evening.

    The heavy rainfall caused traffic jams and waterlogging in several parts of the city. Low-lying areas faced severe hardships as rain water gushed into many residences in many localities. The vehicular traffic came to a standstill as several streets were flooded with rain water. Many localities faced power disruptions due to thunderous lightning and the downpour.

    The intense rainfall is likely to batter Nagpur and other parts of Vidarbha in the next 2-3 days as predicted by Weatherman.

    On Friday and Sunday too the city and surrounding areas witnessed heavy rains.

    Trending In Nagpur
    COVID-19: Nagpur sees 43 fresh positive cases, total crosses 1000-mark
    COVID-19: Nagpur sees 43 fresh positive cases, total crosses 1000-mark
    Two vehicle lifters held in Yashodhara Nagar
    Two vehicle lifters held in Yashodhara Nagar
    Truck with goods stolen in Wadi
    Truck with goods stolen in Wadi
    Streets flooded, power cuts as Nagpur battered by heavy downpour
    Streets flooded, power cuts as Nagpur battered by heavy downpour
    बेसा के पोद्दार इंटरनेशनल स्कूल के खिलाफ पालकों का फूटा गुस्सा, किया जबरदस्त प्रदर्शन
    बेसा के पोद्दार इंटरनेशनल स्कूल के खिलाफ पालकों का फूटा गुस्सा, किया जबरदस्त प्रदर्शन
    Parents stage ‘No School, No Fees’ protest at Podar International School at Besa
    Parents stage ‘No School, No Fees’ protest at Podar International School at Besa
    सनी जांगिड हत्याकांड में एक आरोपी गिरफ्तार तो 3 ने किया अजनी पुलिस स्टेशन में सरेंडर
    सनी जांगिड हत्याकांड में एक आरोपी गिरफ्तार तो 3 ने किया अजनी पुलिस स्टेशन में सरेंडर
    फर्जी मार्कशीट पर बने 1701 बेसिक शिक्षक बर्खास्त
    फर्जी मार्कशीट पर बने 1701 बेसिक शिक्षक बर्खास्त
    Youth killed as bike jumps speedbreaker at Rahate Colony
    Youth killed as bike jumps speedbreaker at Rahate Colony
    प्रशासन लापरवाही : प्रभाग -12 सुरेन्द्रगढ़ में सड़क के घरों में घुसा बारिश का पानी
    प्रशासन लापरवाही : प्रभाग -12 सुरेन्द्रगढ़ में सड़क के घरों में घुसा बारिश का पानी
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145
    0Shares
    0