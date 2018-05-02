Streets flooded, power cuts as Nagpur battered by heavy downpour

Nagpur: Streets were flooded with gushing water and power supply disrupted as the Second Capital City of Nagpur was lashed by heavy monsoon downpour on Monday afternoon. The lashing continued for over one hour and dark clouds threatened to hit the city with more rains in the evening.

The heavy rainfall caused traffic jams and waterlogging in several parts of the city. Low-lying areas faced severe hardships as rain water gushed into many residences in many localities. The vehicular traffic came to a standstill as several streets were flooded with rain water. Many localities faced power disruptions due to thunderous lightning and the downpour.

The intense rainfall is likely to batter Nagpur and other parts of Vidarbha in the next 2-3 days as predicted by Weatherman.

On Friday and Sunday too the city and surrounding areas witnessed heavy rains.